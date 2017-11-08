HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige has announced the preferred location for Oahu’s new jail as the Animal Quarantine Facility site in Halawa Valley.

The site was one of four preferred locations for a replacement facility for the aging and inefficient Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi. Ige made his announcement on Wednesday.

The state Department of Agriculture quarantine station was rated considerably higher than the other potential sites in part because it is close to the existing Halawa Correctional Facility.

That location would make it easier for the existing prison and the proposed new jail to share some services. The evaluation also found that the quarantine station is convenient for moving inmates to downtown Honolulu courthouses.