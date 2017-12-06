HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige has introduced a new director of the state Department of Taxation following the resignation of Maria Zielinski.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Ige named Linda Chu Takayama the new director on Wednesday, one day after Zielinski announced her resignation.

Takayama is a lawyer who serves as Ige’s director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. She previously served as the state’s insurance commissioner.

Zielinski resigned in wake of a report that revealed state tax officials instructed a supposedly independent consultant on which subjects it should address in its monitoring reports on the progress of a new $60 million tax computer system.

Zielinski said on Saturday that she couldn’t comment on the contents of the report.

