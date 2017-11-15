ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s next governor is set to address the state’s mayors and other local government officials in Atlantic City.
Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is slated to deliver a keynote address at the annual League of Municipalities on Thursday.
The speech could offer more detail about how the incoming governor will approach his first elected office. He succeeds GOP Gov. Chris Christie in January.
Murphy’s election earlier this month set the stage for the state to have Democrat-controlled government for the first time since 2009.
He has contrasted himself sharply with Christie and promised to block Republican President Donald Trump on health care, immigration and taxes.