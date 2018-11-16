BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little has named his campaign manager as his chief of staff.
Little in a statement Friday says Zach Hauge knows how to best assist Little in carrying out his goals for Idaho.
Before joining Little’s campaign, Hauge was vice president at the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.
Hauge says it’s an honor and a privilege to be Little’s chief of staff.
