Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little has named his campaign manager as his chief of staff.

Little in a statement Friday says Zach Hauge knows how to best assist Little in carrying out his goals for Idaho.

Before joining Little’s campaign, Hauge was vice president at the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.

Hauge says it’s an honor and a privilege to be Little’s chief of staff.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press