PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a U.S. soldier who was killed during an extremist attack in Somalis last week.

Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad of Chandler was killed Friday in what the military described as enemy indirect fire. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Four other members of the U.S. service were wounded.

Conrad was participating in a multi-day mission that included some 800 Somali and Kenyan troops. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which is based in Somalia and controls parts of the country’s rural south and central regions, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ducey ordered the flags be lowered to half-staff from Sunday through Monday.