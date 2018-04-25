PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing victims of sexual misconduct to talk to police or testify in a criminal case even if they signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of a civil settlement.

The bill by Republican Rep. Maria Syms of Paradise Valley also bars non-disclosure agreements for public officials who use state cash to settle sexual misconduct complaints. It passed the House and Senate unanimously and was signed by Ducey on Wednesday.

Syms says her proposal closes a “sexual predator loophole” forcing victims to remain silent as perpetrators avoid prosecution. She also says it ensures public officials can’t use public funding to secretly settle harassment cases.

The Legislation is House Bill 2020 .