AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The next phase of a multimillion-dollar cybersecurity training center taking shape in downtown Augusta is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal recently announced an additional $35 million in funding for the Hull McKnight Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.
The Augusta Chronicle reports that the second building will be an incubator hub for technology startups and a training space for state cybersecurity initiatives and workforce development programs.
Calvin Rhodes, the state’s chief information officer and the executive director of the Georgia Technology Authority, says the five-floor structure “will almost mirror the original building.”
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
He said both structures will share the center’s 320-seat auditorium.