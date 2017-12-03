AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The next phase of a multimillion-dollar cybersecurity training center taking shape in downtown Augusta is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal recently announced an additional $35 million in funding for the Hull McKnight Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the second building will be an incubator hub for technology startups and a training space for state cybersecurity initiatives and workforce development programs.

Calvin Rhodes, the state’s chief information officer and the executive director of the Georgia Technology Authority, says the five-floor structure “will almost mirror the original building.”

He said both structures will share the center’s 320-seat auditorium.