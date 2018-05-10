HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige has signed a bill setting aside $125 million for flood recovery efforts on Kauai and Oahu.

The Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the bill designates $100 million for Kauai and $25 million for Oahu.

A presidential disaster declaration was approved on Tuesday, making Kauai and Oahu eligible for federal emergency aid. The state’s request for federal assistance for individuals was denied, but the decision is being appealed.

Ige previously made $500,000 available for emergency response efforts, and an additional $10 million to speed up work to reopen roadways.

From April 13 to 16, heavy rains caused widespread flooding and triggered mudslides that damaged homes, businesses and highways. The $125 million will be used for public facilities repairs, including roads, bridges, county parks and infrastructure.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com