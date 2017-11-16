ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is celebrating a $35 million investment in new state money for after-school programs.

The Democrat visited schools in Buffalo, the Hudson River Valley and Long Island on Thursday to tout the funding increase, which he says is an investment in the future of thousands of children around the state.

Lawmakers and Cuomo included the money in the current budget. The money is going to districts with higher levels of poverty.

Officials say research shows that after-school programing can help a child stay in school, avoid troubles with the law and do better when it comes to peer relationships and test scores.