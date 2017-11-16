ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is celebrating a $35 million investment in new state money for after-school programs.
The Democrat visited schools in Buffalo, the Hudson River Valley and Long Island on Thursday to tout the funding increase, which he says is an investment in the future of thousands of children around the state.
Lawmakers and Cuomo included the money in the current budget. The money is going to districts with higher levels of poverty.
Officials say research shows that after-school programing can help a child stay in school, avoid troubles with the law and do better when it comes to peer relationships and test scores.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- ‘Then I got shot’: Brandon Roy explains how April incident led him back to Garfield