ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that bans electronic cigarettes from places in New York state where smoking tobacco is already prohibited.

The measure the Democrat signed into law Monday adds e-cigarettes to the Clean Indoor Air Act, which prohibits smoking in workplaces including bars and restaurants.

Cuomo says the new law closes a loophole in the current state law and will create “a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

Some local governments in New York have already passed laws restricting the use of e-cigarettes in public places, but Cuomo says the bill makes the law consistent across the state.

The new law has the backing of the American Cancer Society and the American Lung Association.

The law goes into effect in 30 days.

