ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ramping up his opposition to the Trump administration’s proposal to open up new areas for oil and gas drilling.

The Democrat announced during a Friday news conference on Manhattan’s southern tip that he’s proposing legislation that would essentially ban fossil fuel drilling and exploration in New York’s waters.

Cuomo’s “Save Our Waters” bill would prohibit leases for drilling underwater and block navigation on New York waters of crude oil associated with offshore production in the North Atlantic.

Cuomo says allowing offshore drilling would threaten nearly 320,000 jobs and billions of dollars generated through New York’s tourism and fishing industries.

Cuomo has been pushing renewable energy initiatives, and in March he requested that New York waters be excluded from the federal drilling program.