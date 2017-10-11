BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t officially declared his 2018 re-election campaign yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from raising money at a ferocious clip.

As of the beginning of October, Baker reported having more than $6.5 million in his campaign account.

By contrast, former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick had just $490,000 in his re-election campaign account at the same point during his first term in office, according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance records.

Baker’s Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has another $3 million for her campaign, giving the Republican team more than $9.5 million.

Democratic challengers are also nowhere close to Baker on the fundraising front.

Jay Gonzalez had $50,000 in his account as of Oct. 1. Setti Warren had $36,000. And Robert Massie had just $18,000.