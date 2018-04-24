SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she will call a special session May 21 to seek a tax break for small businesses in the state.

Brown’s Tuesday statement comes after she said she would seek to broaden eligibility for existing discounts for small businesses when she signed a measure blocking a different discount. That discount had been created as a ripple-effect of President Donald Trump’s 2017 federal tax reform.

Republican state lawmakers objected to blocking the Trump plan’s discount and had previously questioned whether the new plan would offer the same benefits.

Nonpartisan state economists have said most of the benefits would have flowed to the wealthy.