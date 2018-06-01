BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wants employers to identify workforce issues through a new online survey.

The Republican governor announced the 40-question survey on Friday. He says the results of the two-week survey will help provide input for workforce development.

Burgum says the lack of workers is a top issue in North Dakota. He says the state has more than 14,000 jobs that are advertised. But he says the actual number is of unfilled jobs is likely twice that.

The survey is posted at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDWF2018Survey . It is sponsored by the North Dakota Workforce Development Council and the Greater North Dakota Chamber.