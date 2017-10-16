MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed a new judge who will start work Nov. 1.

Lisa Howell will succeed Lauderdale County Court Judge Frank M. Coleman, who is retiring Oct. 31.

Howell becomes one of two county court judges in Lauderdale County. A nonpartisan election will be held in November 2018 for the post that she is filling.

Howell has been as assistant district attorney since 1995 in a four-county judicial circuit including Kemper, Lauderdale, Clarke and Wayne counties. Before that, she was in private law practice in Meridian. She earned her law degree from Mississippi College.