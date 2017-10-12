BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is heading to Las Vegas to pay his respects at the memorial tribute to the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting there, including Tewksbury resident Rhonda LeRocque.

The Republican governor will make the trip Friday.

Baker is also planning to join California Gov. Jerry Brown, Hawaii Gov. David Ige, Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval for a panel discussion on renewable energy co-hosted by former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

Baker will discuss the state’s efforts to diversify its energy portfolio, remain the top state for energy efficiency, integrate clean energy into climate resiliency efforts and support innovative energy technologies like helping cities and towns convert traditional streetlights to energy-saving LEDs.

Baker will return to Massachusetts on Saturday.