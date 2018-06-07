BOSTON (AP) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he may spend up to $9 million seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

Baker made the declaration Thursday in a statement required by the state’s public financing law.

Baker set the $9 million limit after his primary opponent Scott Lively agreed to spending limits.

Lively and the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates, Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie, agreed to a $1.5 million primary cap to get access to up to $750,000 each, if public funds are available.

Since Baker, who didn’t agree to limit spending, set the $9 million limit, it will also apply to Lively.

All three have a long way to go to match Baker, with $8 million in the bank.

Gonzalez has about $172,000. Massie has roughly $24,000. Lively has around $13,000.