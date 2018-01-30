FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Gothic Revival church has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The First Congregational Church in Farmington was built in 1875 and is the oldest church in continuous use in the town. It has arched windows and doorways, 14 buttressed with angled capstones, a 9-by-5-foot arched stained glass window above the vestibule entrance and a steep gabled roof.

The church’s 120-foot corner belfry houses the town clock and a 1915 memorial bell.

The church was designed by Somersworth native Frederick Footman, one of the first students to enroll in MIT’s architectural program. Footman designed several New Hampshire buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Almshouse at the Strafford County Farm in Dover and the Laconia High School, which became the district courthouse in 1977.