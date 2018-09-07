BLACK HAWK, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a dam is breaching on the edge of Mississippi’s Delta region after heavy rains during Tropical Storm Gordon.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Carroll County downstream from Murdock Lake, where senior forecaster Mike Edmonston said water was eroding an earthen dam late Friday.

The area received more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain Wednesday during Gordon according to radar estimates.

Authorities plan to let the dam fully breach. It’s located near Black Hawk, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) north of Jackson.

Edmonston says two houses are evacuated in the rural area. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is blocking off highways, as water is expected to rise up 8 to 10 feet (2.4 to 3 meters) on Abiaca Creek by Saturday.