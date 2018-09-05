Nation & WorldWeather Gordon weakens to a tropical depression over central Mississippi after hitting Gulf Coast as a tropical storm Originally published September 5, 2018 at 5:04 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — Gordon weakens to a tropical depression over central Mississippi after hitting Gulf Coast as a tropical storm. The Associated Press Next StoryEarly results boost hopes for historic gene editing attempt Previous StoryJapan crown prince says royal visits key to friendly ties