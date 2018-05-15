BOSTON (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Lively is challenging incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to debates ahead of the September primary.

Lively said Tuesday he’s collected more than 11,000 certified voter signatures. The state requires 10,000 signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot.

Lively, a staunchly conservative Springfield pastor and President Donald Trump supporter, has also challenged Baker to agree to campaign spending limits.

Lively, who had less than $12,000 in his campaign account as of April 30, agreed to spending limits, making him eligible for public campaign funds.

Baker has nearly $8 million in his campaign account and hasn’t said if he will debate Lively.

A Baker campaign spokesman said the governor will finance his campaign “without using public dollars” and has opted out of campaign finance expenditure limits.