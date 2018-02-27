PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung is making his first comments on gun policy since a gunman killed 17 students at a high school in Parkland, Florida, nearly two weeks ago.

The Cranston mayor tells WPRI-TV that he opposes a proposed state assault weapons ban and has concerns about so-called “red flag” legislation proposed at the General Assembly to make it easier to keep guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

Fung says he does not support “any kind of limitations on semi-automatic weapons.”

He says instead, we should focus on “the person who intends to cause harm” and make sure that criminals and those with mental health issues can’t get guns.

Fung was endorsed by the National Rifle Association when he ran for governor in 2014.

