RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature’s budget recipe for next year is almost complete and headed for Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
One more affirmative vote at the General Assembly is required before the nearly $24 billion plan receives final legislative approval. That’s scheduled for the House on Friday. The Senate already finished its debate and votes.
The House took over five hours Thursday before giving the measure initial approval on a nearly party-line vote. Republicans negotiating the plan for the year starting July 1 are emphasizing higher teacher and state employee pay, particularly for troopers and correctional officers.
Democrats say the changes fall short and criticized the GOP for failing to let them offer amendments.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
Cooper can sign the bill into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature.