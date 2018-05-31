RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature’s budget recipe for next year is almost complete and headed for Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

One more affirmative vote at the General Assembly is required before the nearly $24 billion plan receives final legislative approval. That’s scheduled for the House on Friday. The Senate already finished its debate and votes.

The House took over five hours Thursday before giving the measure initial approval on a nearly party-line vote. Republicans negotiating the plan for the year starting July 1 are emphasizing higher teacher and state employee pay, particularly for troopers and correctional officers.

Democrats say the changes fall short and criticized the GOP for failing to let them offer amendments.

Cooper can sign the bill into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature.