COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he has a plan to restore ethics to the state’s government.

In a statement to The Associated Press, John Warren’s campaign Thursday called for full income disclosures for public officials paid by lobbyist principals, as well as two-year ban on former agency employees receiving contracts from that same agency.

Warren says McMaster “has failed” when it comes to ethics, pointing out then-Gov. Nikki Haley criticized her then-lieutenant governor in 2016 for striking down an amendment to require elected officials to disclose private income sources.

Warren also says Catherine Templeton “is in the same boat” for not releasing full information on sources of money she made as a consultant.

Warren, Templeton and two others are challenging McMaster in the June 12 primary.