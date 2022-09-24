WASHINGTON — Rushing to raise money and close yawning gaps with their Democratic rivals, every Senate Republican nominee in a competitive race is taking precious time from the campaign trail to come here this week and next to gather money before Congress leaves for the fall.

Fundraising invitations obtained by The New York Times reveal days full of dinners, receptions and even some free meet-and-greets — schedule-fillers that the candidates hope they can use to make a good impression and pick up a check on the spot.

Two thousand miles from Phoenix, Blake Masters, the Republican challenging Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., made a campaign pitch on Wednesday evening alongside Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a conference room near the Capitol. Masters accused his Democratic rival of portraying himself as a moderate while voting like a liberal.

“We don’t need as much money as Kelly, just enough to get the truth out,” Masters said, according to notes from a person who was in the room, which was filled with lobbyists who had paid $1,000 per political action committee to attend.

As political fundraising goes, Masters was making a modest ask, and he isn’t the only Republican to downgrade his financial goals. The Republican Senate hopefuls, many of them first-time candidates, have little choice but to race from lobby shop to steakhouse alongside the party leaders some of them castigated in their primaries but who now serve as lures for access-hungry lobbyists.

The reasons are wide-ranging. Republican small-dollar fundraising has dried up in the face of soaring inflation. Former President Donald Trump’s relentless appeals for his own committees have siphoned cash that would typically go to candidates or party committees. And the party’s novice Senate nominees lack the sort of wealthy donor networks that more experienced candidates have nurtured for years.

“These are candidates that have never run for office before and never done the work necessary to develop relationships at the grassroots or donor level in their own states or nationally,” said Jack Oliver, a longtime Republican fundraiser. He then alluded to the way that many of them claimed their nominations: “If you can just go on ‘Tucker’ or get Trump to endorse you, you don’t have to go meet with voters or donors.”

For some major contributors, summer has just wrapped up, the temperature hasn’t much changed, and the election feels some time away. The advent of widespread early and mail voting, however, along with the need to reserve airtime on local television stations, means there’s little time left for the candidates to gather the cash they need.

“To donors, it’s early. To candidates, it’s late,” as Lisa Spies, a Republican fundraising consultant, put it.

Of course, candidates of both parties have long jetted into the nation’s capital to raise money from the influence industry. And even as this year’s Republican class struggles for cash, the candidates have support from outside super PACs, most notably the one McConnell effectively controls, to ensure that they remain financially competitive. (McConnell’s group, the Senate Leadership Fund, accounted for 90% of the money spent on television this week in the Ohio Senate race, and an even greater percentage in North Carolina.)

McConnell has asked his fellow Republican senators to contribute 20% of the money from their leadership PACs this election, an increase over past campaigns, according to a Republican official familiar with the request.

“This is why God invented super PACs,” said Scott Reed, a veteran Republican strategist.

Yet, the frenetic cash dash around Washington, shortly before early voting gets underway in many states, underscores the urgency Republicans are feeling to cut into Democrats’ fundraising advantage. A major part of the motivation: Candidates receive substantially better television advertising rates than super PACs, so an individual campaign dollar goes further on the air.

A spreadsheet of television advertising reservations shared by a top Republican strategist this week makes clear why many in the party are alarmed about their fundraising deficit. Head-to-head, Democratic candidates have been sharply outspending their Republican rivals for weeks. In some states, including Arizona, New Hampshire and North Carolina, the GOP nominees hadn’t aired a single commercial in their own right through August and into September.

Even in Georgia and Nevada, perhaps the two states where Republicans have the best chance to flip Democratic-held seats, the Democratic incumbents are overwhelming their GOP challengers.

From the week of Aug. 14 to the week of Nov. 6, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., had more than $30 million in television reservations while his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, had just over $7.8 million booked. In the same time period, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., had more than $16 million in television reservations while her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, had just over $6 million reserved.

In key Senate races, top Democrats are raising millions of dollars online every month. In August alone, Warnock received nearly $6.8 million from more than 200,000 contributions, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of Wisconsin raised nearly $6.3 million from more than 120,000 donations.

In Arizona, Kelly raised $5.7 million from more than 170,000 donations on ActBlue in August. That sum is more than Masters had raised in total from when he began his campaign in 2021 through mid-July 2022, the last date that data is available.

The Democratic advantage in both states has been mitigated by outside Republican spending, including some hybrid advertising between the GOP candidates and the Senate Republican campaign arm.

But the disparity in candidate fundraising explains why so many Republican Senate hopefuls have swapped public appearances at home for private events on more financially fertile terrain. It is Washington this week and next. Last week, it was Florida, where the National Republican Senatorial Committee chair, Rick Scott, squired eight candidates around his state and Sea Island, Georgia, a resort community where his committee hosted a weekend donor retreat for many of the same contenders.

What’s striking about the candidates’ schedules is how much work they’re putting in for relatively little financial payoff at a moment when some of the top-raising Democrats have stockpiled tens of millions. Individuals are limited at giving $2,900 to candidates, and PACs can contribute only up to $5,000.

This coming Tuesday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, has Washington fundraising receptions lined up at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., each hosted by a different group of lobbyists.

It will be Oz’s second trek to the Beltway in a week: This past Tuesday, he was at the Northern Virginia home of Matt and Mercedes Schlapp, Republican operatives and Trump enthusiasts, where $5,800 granted a couple admission to an event and a photo with the television doctor-turned-Senate candidate.

Laxalt, too, put in long hours far from Nevada. After attending the events in Florida and Georgia last week, he spent Tuesday at a $2,900-per-person dinner in Virginia’s well-heeled hunt country. Laxalt then came back to Washington to attend a series of events on Wednesday with lobbyists and Republican senators, concluding with an “Evening Cigar With Adam Laxalt Hosted by Premium Cigar Association” that cost $250 per person or $500 per PAC to attend (no word on if the cigar was extra).

“The math is really simple: You can’t get there at $2,900 a pop,” said Reed.