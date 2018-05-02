HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are releasing a revised Connecticut budget proposal, making it questionable whether a bipartisan deal can be reached before the General Assembly adjourns.
GOP lawmakers unveiled their plan on Wednesday to update the second year of the two-year bipartisan budget approved last year. It includes updated revenue estimates.
Among other things, the GOP proposal restores funding to a program that helps Medicare recipients cover the cost of co-payments and premiums. It also uses some of the state’s budget reserve account, which has grown to about $1.5 billion, to cover unfunded liabilities for state employees and retired teachers.
Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says he’s disappointed the GOP won’t work on bipartisan budget adjustments with the Democrats, accusing Republicans of being partisan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
The session ends on May 9.