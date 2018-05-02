HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are releasing a revised Connecticut budget proposal, making it questionable whether a bipartisan deal can be reached before the General Assembly adjourns.

GOP lawmakers unveiled their plan on Wednesday to update the second year of the two-year bipartisan budget approved last year. It includes updated revenue estimates.

Among other things, the GOP proposal restores funding to a program that helps Medicare recipients cover the cost of co-payments and premiums. It also uses some of the state’s budget reserve account, which has grown to about $1.5 billion, to cover unfunded liabilities for state employees and retired teachers.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says he’s disappointed the GOP won’t work on bipartisan budget adjustments with the Democrats, accusing Republicans of being partisan.

The session ends on May 9.