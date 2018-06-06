HELENA, Mont. (AP) — He might not have been their first choice, but Republicans are all in on Matt Rosendale as they look to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana this fall.

State party leaders, national Republicans and conservative groups and donors began rallying around Rosendale Wednesday after the 57-year-old state auditor and insurance commissioner won a heated four-way GOP primary.

Rosendale says he received a congratulatory call from the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and that he hopes the president will come to Montana to campaign with him.

Rosendale will be relying on that party unit, continued help from deep-pocketed donors and the president’s support as he takes on a two-term incumbent who had already raised more than $12 million before the Nov. 6 election campaign has even begun.