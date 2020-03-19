WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as opposition emerged from some key Republicans to one of the central elements of the plan — direct cash payments to many Americans.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for the approach in recent days, but he has also shifted between numerous ideas in recent days amid waves of opposition.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close ally of Trump, was among several GOP senators voicing concern or outright opposition to the idea on Thursday, even as McConnell unveiled the trillion-dollar stimulus plan that would be the starting point for negotiations with Democrats. McConnell called for those talks to start on Friday, and senators said the situation was so dire they must not recess until they reached a deal to pass it.

“We are facing the abyss,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. “We are facing circumstances for which there is no playbook.”

A number of economists have predicted that the U.S. economy is plunging into a recession and that the unemployment rate could spike because many Americans are staying home for fear of catching the virus. Many businesses are struggling to pay their bills and laying off workers. The travel industry has been hit particularly hard, but a widening range of companies are now raising alarms.

The centerpiece of the Senate GOP plan — building upon a proposal revealed Wednesday by the Treasury department — would be hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Americans in the form of checks, as a way to flood the country with money and try to blunt the dramatic pullback of spending that has resulted from the coronavirus scare.

The legislation would provide checks of $1,200 per adult for many families, as well as $500 for every child in that family. Families filing jointly would receive up to $2,400 for the adults. The size of the checks would diminish for those earning more than $75,000 and phase out completely for those earning more than $99,000. The poorest families, those with no federal income tax liability, would see smaller benefits, though the minimum would be set at $600.

The precise design of the payments had remained fluid as talks on Capitol Hill continued, with lawmakers scrambling to finalize the legislation. The emerging opposition to the direct payments underscored that key elements of the plan could be very much subject to change — especially since it still must be negotiated with Democrats in both chambers of Congress.

As the administration tries to get ahead of the cascading impacts of the coronavirus, Trump already shifted course once this week, abandoning for now a proposed payroll tax cut in favor of the direct payments, which he said could have a faster impact. Some of his allies, though, aren’t convinced.

“Direct payments make sense when an economy is beginning to restart. Makes no sense now, because it’s just money. What I want is income, not one check. I want you to get a check you count on every week, not one week,” Graham told reporters, adding he was about to go talk to newly named White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to share his views.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., also voiced opposition to the direct cash payment approach.

“I personally think that if we are going to help people, we ought to direct the cash payments maybe as a supplement to unemployment, not to the people that are still working everyday,” Shelby said. “You know, just a blanket cash check to everybody in America that’s making up to $75,000, I don’t know the logic of that.”

Often times, congressional leaders will try to get broad support for legislation before introducing it, but many are now rushing to complete a bill fast given the growing fears about the economy’s downward trajectory.

Still, the newly voiced opposition to cash payments added to uncertainty about how quickly Congress would be able to finalize the giant stimulus plan all parties agree is needed as the coronavirus overtakes American life and the economy. Democrats were working on their own proposals, which shun corporate loan programs being included by Republicans — such as $50 billion for airlines — suggesting there will be difficulty in reaching bipartisan agreement.

Meanwhile the crisis is worsening. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. rose past 11,000 on Thursday — including two members of the House, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, bringing the crisis closer to home for lawmakers.

And the details of the big stimulus package keep changing. Trump himself embraced another idea, saying he supports having the federal government take equity stakes in private companies that receive coronavirus bailout funds.

Trump made the comment in response to a question at a briefing of his coronavirus response team, and suggested that different companies could be treated differently based on past behavior. For example, Trump said that companies that have been using excess cash to buyback their stock in recent years — effectively boosting their stock prices instead of investing in new equipment — might be treated with harsher terms than others.

“I do, I really do,” Trump said, asked whether he would like to see the federal government take a stake in private companies. The federal government took equity stakes, effectively a type of ownership position, in certain companies that were bailed out during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. It’s a way of protecting taxpayer investments in firms and ensuring that taxpayers potentially benefit when a company recovers. But the approach is controversial because it essentially involves partial government ownership of private companies.

Questions about how this would work have grown in recent days as more companies and industries plea with the White House and Congress for large amounts of assistance as their operations have been disrupted in recent weeks.

“People are coming in for money. In some cases, no fault of their own,” Trump said, adding that “in some cases, where they did certain things over the course of the years, including by buying back stock, you know, they bought back stock and they paid a high price for it. As it turned out, but maybe I view that as a little bit differently than somebody that didn’t and somebody that built plants all over the United States.”

The legislation McConnell released Thursday was based on what he called four “pillars” — payments to small businesses, direct cash payments to individuals, loans to industries decimated by the virus, and a surge in funding to the health care industry.

The small business section, which Rubio led, offers loans to small businesses with under 500 employees aimed at helping them survive the downturn. The $300 billion for the loans would be made available through lenders certified by the Small Business Administration, such as banks and credit unions, with the maximum loan capped at $10 million. The portion of the loan used by the small businesses to cover their payrolls could be forgiven if firms retain their employees through the end of June 30, 2020. Loans given to firms with tipped employees, such as bars and restaurants, could be forgiven if they are used to provide additional wages to their employees.

The bill also outlines in greater detail the terms for receiving targeted federal help from the federal government, as proposed earlier by the Trump administration. The legislation includes $50 billion in “loans and loan guarantees” for passenger airlines; $8 billion for “cargo air carriers”; and $150 billion for other “eligible businesses,” a category administration officials have suggested could include the hotel and cruise industries. The legislation appears to give the Treasury Department wide authority in determining which businesses qualify for this $150 billion fund.

Democrats have demanded any firms receiving bailout funding implement reforms such as a $15 minimum wage and an end on stock buybacks. The GOP legislation says that no “officer or employee” of a firm receiving an emergency loan can receive compensation above $425,000 until after March 1, 2022.

Advertising

“We’re not talking about so-called bailouts for firms that made reckless decisions,” McConnell said. “None of these firms, not corner stores, not pizza parlors, not airlines, brought this on themselves. We’re not talking about a taxpayer-funded cushion for companies that made mistakes. We’re talking about loans which must be repaid.”

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has offered his own plan, which skews more toward workers than corporations. And House Democrats, wary of being sidelined as the stimulus bill was negotiated between the White House and Senate Republicans, are trying to assert their power by proposing their own sweeping coronavirus economic rescue package in the coming days.

They have faced their own internal divisions, which emerged in a conference call Wednesday of House Democratic leaders and committee chairmen.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., argued for outgunning Republicans on the size of the cash payments, according to three participants on the call.

Waters, for instance, circulated a plan Wednesday calling for $2,000 per adult and $1,000 per child monthly stipend until the crisis abates.

Other Democrats — including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — while not ruling out direct payments, urged a more balanced course. Multiple committee chairmen argued that beefing up existing safety net programs — such as unemployment insurance and Medicaid, as well as small business assistance, would provide more targeted and effective relief.

The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.