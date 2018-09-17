BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican official says U.S. Rep. Chris Collins will remain on the November ballot despite previously suspending his campaign amid an insider trading indictment.
The announcement by Erie County GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday throws the race for the western New York seat further into turmoil.
There was no immediate comment from Collins, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he would actively campaign.
Collins suspended his campaign in August after he was charged with illegally using inside information about a biotech company to help his son avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses. Collins has pleaded not guilty and vowed to fight the charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Kavanaugh, accuser say they're ready to testify _ but how? WATCH
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- 2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence
Republicans were looking to strip the three-term conservative lawmaker’s name from the ballot.
The Democratic candidate is Nate McMurray.