RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders remain unhappy how an outside expert redrew some House and Senate districts at the behest of federal judges, saying there’s no lawful justification for lowering their black populations.

The GOP legislators’ lawyers filed their critique of the special master’s redistricting plans Friday, a week after Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily gave his proposal to the judges.

The lawmakers previously complained about Persily’s preliminary maps. They also say the judges were hasty hiring him because they haven’t ruled whether districts the legislature approved in August fixed racial gerrymanders.

Attorneys for voters originally challenging districts from 2011 wrote Friday they’ve got no objections and want proposed boundaries used for 2018 elections.

The three-judge panel reconvenes in January. Lawmakers already have signaled a U.S. Supreme Court appeal.