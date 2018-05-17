BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican leaders rallied behind a message of unity just days after many of them had faced off in heated and contentious primary contests.

Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who won the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Tuesday’s primary, says now is the time for Idaho’s GOP base to come together and support Republican candidates in the months leading up to the November general election.

Little was joined by his primary opponents U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist during Wednesday’s so-called “GOP unity rally” as a show of party solidarity. Other GOP statewide nominees and lawmakers also stood with Little on the Capitol steps.

Idaho Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Parker warned that the party should not take anything for granted even though Idaho is an overwhelmingly Republican-dominant state.