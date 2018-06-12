ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The leader of the New York state Senate is accusing Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of playing politics with school security.

Republican Sen. John Flanagan says Cuomo isn’t seriously considering the Senate’s proposal to increase funding for school security upgrades and armed security officers. The Long Island lawmaker says Cuomo is instead attacking Republicans for not backing his own proposals, saying he is “extraordinarily disdainful” of anyone who disagrees with him.

Cuomo has blamed Republicans in Washington and Albany for blocking efforts to respond to school shootings.

This week Cuomo kicked off a statewide school bus tour to build support for his own measure, which would allow teachers and parents to petition a judge to remove guns from the homes of troubled students.

The tour stopped in Westchester County on Tuesday.