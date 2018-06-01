TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A conservative House Republican has dropped his re-election bid in a suburban Kansas City district where two openly gay Democratic challengers are running.
Rep. Randy Powell, of Olathe, withdrew his bid this week before Friday’s filing deadline. The 30th district includes parts of Olathe and Lenexa.
The Kansas City Star reports Powell was considered one of the most conservative members of the House. He supported a law that allows faith-based adoption agencies to reject gay and lesbian couples. He opposed Medicaid expansion and rolling back 2012 tax cuts.
The Democratic candidates, Brandon Woodard of Lenexa and Matthew Calcara of Olathe, have criticized Powell’s tenure. They are seeking to become the first openly gay state representative in Kansas.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
Powell’s decision leaves Colleen Webster and Wendy Bingesser vying for the GOP nomination.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com