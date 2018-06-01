TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A conservative House Republican has dropped his re-election bid in a suburban Kansas City district where two openly gay Democratic challengers are running.

Rep. Randy Powell, of Olathe, withdrew his bid this week before Friday’s filing deadline. The 30th district includes parts of Olathe and Lenexa.

The Kansas City Star reports Powell was considered one of the most conservative members of the House. He supported a law that allows faith-based adoption agencies to reject gay and lesbian couples. He opposed Medicaid expansion and rolling back 2012 tax cuts.

The Democratic candidates, Brandon Woodard of Lenexa and Matthew Calcara of Olathe, have criticized Powell’s tenure. They are seeking to become the first openly gay state representative in Kansas.

Powell’s decision leaves Colleen Webster and Wendy Bingesser vying for the GOP nomination.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com