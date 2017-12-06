COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio’s second-largest county have backed a novice politician from Cleveland for U.S. Senate over two-term State Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’).

The Franklin County Republican Party endorsed investment banker Mike Gibbons in an 85-16 upset vote Wednesday. The campaign called it a major victory.

The 65-year-old Gibbons is an investment banker and major Republican contributor. He has touted his business experience and his ideas for economic growth and improving health care.

The 40-year-old Mandel is a U.S. Marine veteran and former state lawmaker. He has modeled his campaign after President Donald Trump’s 2016 run in many of its themes and in tone. Mandel lost to incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2012.

Gibbons’ spokesman says Wednesday’s vote shows Gibbons has grassroots support and can beat Brown.