BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Marc Molinaro plans to make his first campaign stops in western New York and New York City.

The 42-year-old Dutchess County executive kicked off his campaign Monday in his hometown of Tivoli and followed it up with a stop in Albany later in the day.

He has campaign events planned Wednesday morning at the Erie County GOP headquarters in Buffalo and Wednesday afternoon at the Rochester GOP headquarters.

Wednesday night he’ll be in at the Knights of Columbus Council in the South Ozone Park section of Queens to meet with local Republican leaders.

Molinaro is seeking the state GOP nomination to take on two-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing a primary challenge from “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon.