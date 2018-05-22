RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — There’s more evidence North Carolina Republicans plan to skip some of the usual legislative process this year when making adjustments to the state budget.

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday a formal list of Republican negotiators for a bill he said would become this year’s budget legislation.

Traditionally one chamber unveils a proposal that can be amended in public before it heads to the other chamber, which makes its own changes before the two sides work out differences.

Moore’s announcement points to House and Senate GOP legislators being close to fashioning a final agreement behind closed doors that’s subject to only an up-or-down vote. That would prevent Democrats from offering amendments.

Any approved budget would be subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto, but Republicans could override it.