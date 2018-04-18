JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republicans running for an open congressional seat in Mississippi are having a busy week with debates and forums.

Democrats are not as tightly scheduled.

Six Republicans are speaking at gatherings that the party or other groups organized in Starkville, Madison and Jackson. They are running in the 3rd Congressional District, where the Republican incumbent, Gregg Harper, is not seeking re-election after 10 years.

A Republican forum Wednesday evening in Jackson is sponsored by Americans For Prosperity, a group that promotes free markets and limited government.

State Democratic Party chairman Bobby Moak says “the only prosperity they are interested in is their own.”

Two Democrats and a Reform Party candidate are running in the 3rd District.

Party primaries are June 5. If Republicans need a runoff, it will be June 26.