NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Republican candidates for Connecticut governor are facing off in a primary debate.
The Connecticut Association of Realtors and WTNH News 8 are hosting the event on Monday. It will be held in the Shubert Theatre in New Haven. Approximately 1,000 Realtors and their guests will be on hand.
The event will be aired live on WCTX, which is also known as MyTV9, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates who’ve secured a position on the Aug. 14 primary ballot will participate. They include Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, the Republican Party’s endorsed candidate; former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and Westport tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik. Several Republicans are collecting signatures are collecting signatures, hoping to petition their way onto the ballot.
Questions will come from members of the media.