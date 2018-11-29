RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans have asked a federal court to delay Virginia’s 2019 primary schedule for three months to enable the U.S. Supreme Court to settle a redistricting lawsuit.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox also formally asked the court Wednesday to suspend efforts to redraw 11 House districts found to be racially gerrymandered. A court-appointed expert is scheduled to file a redrawn map by Dec. 7.

Republicans have appealed the gerrymandering ruling to the Supreme Court in an attempt to prevent a more Democratic-friendly map. A Supreme Court ruling isn’t likely to come until May or June. Legislative primaries are scheduled for June 11. Cox wants them rescheduled to Sept. 10

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he hopes the outstanding legal issues are quickly resolved.

