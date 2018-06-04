LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former Trump administration appointee running for Congress is suing New Mexico State University alleging wrongful termination and discrimination.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Gavin Clarkson, a candidate running in the Republican primary for southern New Mexico’s open congressional seat, filed a lawsuit last week after the school canceled his leave of absence and fired him in late April.

Clarkson alleges racial and religious discrimination because he is a conservative pro-life Christian and a member of the Choctaw tribe.

A New Mexico State spokeswoman said the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Clarkson was ordered back to his New Mexico State University business professor job in April months after resigning from a Bureau of Indian Affairs position.

The Republican said he requested a leave of absence until January 2020.

