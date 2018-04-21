BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Russ Fulcher, who is currently running for Idaho’s open 1st Congressional District, has clarified his campaign claim that he’s passed more “pro-life” legislation than anyone in Idaho’s history.

Fulcher’s campaign said Friday the statement includes voting on bills that may not have become law and bills that may not have been directly related to abortion.

Fulcher is a former state lawmaker from Meridian who served in the Idaho Legislature from 2005 to 2014. During that time, Fulcher’s campaign says he was involved in at least 15 bills that involved abortion issues.

Other GOP congressional hopefuls currently in the race include former Lt. Gov. and former Attorney General David Leroy; state Rep. Luke Malek, a Republican from Coeur d’Alene; Rep. Christy Perry, a Republican from Nampa, and as well as first-time Republican political candidates Michael Snyder and Alexander Gallegos of Nampa.