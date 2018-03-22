HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says he’s “very concerned” about an effort by House Republicans to impeach four Democratic justices over their rulings in a congressional redistricting case.
Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said Thursday impeachment threats based on a particular case are an attack on the independent judiciary.
Saylor’s comments come two days after 12 House Republicans introduced resolutions seeking to impeach four justices.
The 12 co-sponsors are among the chamber’s more conservative members.
A House Republican caucus spokesman has said judicial impeachment isn’t a decision to be made lightly, and members haven’t had a discussion about it.
Democrats hold a 5-to-2 majority on the state Supreme Court.
The Democrats voted together in January to throw out a Republican-crafted congressional district map, calling it an unconstitutional gerrymander.