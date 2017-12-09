WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Some Republican gubernatorial candidates are already working to broaden their political appeal in a Democratic-leaning state.

They’re sensing voters may be more willing to consider the GOP in the 2018 election after consecutive years of state budget crises.

Several candidates at a recent Republican candidate forum boasted about the support they’re receiving from crossover Democratic and unaffiliated voters, as well as from members of certain ethnic groups that hadn’t thought to vote Republican in the past.

Republicans comprise just about 20 percent of the state’s 2.3 million registered voters.

Candidate Michael Handler, Stamford’s chief financial officer, says voters are frustrated by what’s been happening in Hartford and aren’t thinking about political parties. He estimates 60 percent of his campaign contributions have so far come from Democrats and unaffiliated voters.