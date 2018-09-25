SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A congressman running for his 11th term in a vast district in rural Oregon took a dig at his Democratic rival, saying that her wife hails from a “distant branch” of a prominent ranching family that actually supports him.

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, ran the ad online, quoting Bob Skinner, former president of the Oregon Cattleman’s Association and vice president of the National Public Lands Council, which represents cattle and sheep producers who hold public lands grazing permits.

Skinner was quoted as saying Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner has used his ranch sign in her campaign, and he asked her to stop.

McLeod-Skinner and her campaign staffers didn’t immediate respond to a request for comment.