RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine judge has granted a protection from abuse order against a Republican running for district attorney who is being urged to drop out of the race.

The protection order against 42-year-old Seth Carey was requested by a former client who accused Carey of sexually assaulting her in the home they shared in Rumford. Carey said the accusation is “100 percent a false fabrication.” He has not been charged with a crime.

The Sun-Journal reports Maine GOP Party Chairman Demi Kouzounas has called for Carey to end his bid for district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties after officials learned about the allegations.