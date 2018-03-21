FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former Secret Service agent who says he is a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Kentucky has apologized for a tweet about U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth that alluded to him shooting the congressman.

Yarmuth posted a photo on Twitter of him wearing the letter “F” as a lapel pin to boast about the failing grade the NRA has given him. Carl Nett then retweeted that post, with the comment: “Move it over just a bit. I was trained center mass.”

State Republican officials condemned the tweet, and Nett has since deleted it. Nett apologized to Yarmuth and his family and asked for their forgiveness.

A Yarmuth spokesman said the office has alerted the Capitol Police about the tweet.