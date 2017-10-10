OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A political newcomer from Tulsa who is running as a Republican for Oklahoma governor in 2018 says he’s amassed more than $1.6 million in his first quarter of fundraising, an amount that could help boost his name identification and make him more competitive in a crowded GOP field.

Republican Kevin Stitt says he raised $811,000 from more than 560 donors during the most recent fundraising quarter. The 44-year-old mortgage company founder added $800,000 of his own money to his campaign war chest.

Stitt says he’s willing to match any contributions to his campaign, and that he expects to spend about $2.5 million of his own money on the race.

Quarterly campaign finance reports are due by Oct. 31.