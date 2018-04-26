ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says he enough support from county Republican leaders statewide to win the GOP nomination for New York governor in November.

Molinaro announced Thursday that three more GOP leaders had endorsed him, giving him enough support to be nominated at next month’s state convention in New York City.

The 42-year-old former state assembly told reporters outside the state Capitol media room a floor above Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office that he’s “humbled” to be running for governor.

State Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse also sought the GOP nomination, but on Wednesday he said he was suspending campaign activities.

Joseph Holland, an aide to former Gov. George Pataki, is still seeking the GOP nomination.

Cuomo, a two-term incumbent, and actress Cynthia Nixon are vying for the Democratic nomination.