ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the presumptive Republican nominee for New York governor, has released his 2017 tax return.
The joint tax filing released by his campaign Thursday shows the 42-year-old Molinaro and his wife, Corrine Adams, earned $174,048 last year, most of it from his nearly $140,000 salary as the top elected official in Dutchess County.
The couple, who live in Tivoli, paid $24,573 in federal taxes and received a $2,034 federal tax refund.
They received $27,000 in rent for a house they own in the town of Red Hook and reported a $15,764 loss on the property.
Molinaro, a former state Assemblyman, has the endorsements of most county GOP leaders heading into the state party convention in Manhattan later this month.